Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.