Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Winona, MN
