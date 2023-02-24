It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 5 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…
Heavy snow in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, significant ice in southern Wisconsin. Full details here
All snow for many, but freezing rain and sleet will be falling as well in the southern part of the state. Find out how much ice and snow are s…
We're past the peak, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are still coming down Thursday morning. See how much more will fall, when it will all …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in toda…