Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.