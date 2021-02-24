 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy snow falls around ski resort in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News