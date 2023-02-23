It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Winona, MN
