It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 3 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -3 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds NNW at …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
This evening in Winona: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to …
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures …
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…