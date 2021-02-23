Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
