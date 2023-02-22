It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.