It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. The Winona a…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Rain is exp…