Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 3 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.