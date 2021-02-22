 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

