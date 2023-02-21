It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Winona, MN
