It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Winona, MN
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
