The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Winona, MN
