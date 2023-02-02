It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.