It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Expect periods o…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 …