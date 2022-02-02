It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -6 degrees is today's low. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Winona, MN
