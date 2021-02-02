 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27.03. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News