It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27.03. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatu…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcast…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How likely is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.81. 15 degrees …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.67. Today's forecasted …
Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 14.9. A 24-degree …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.34. Today's forecasted …