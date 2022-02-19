Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.