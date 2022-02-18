Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Winona, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Winona, MN
