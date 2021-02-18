It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. 1 degree is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. 6 degrees is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low -14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
For the drive home in Winona: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low -7F. Winds NNW …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. -17 degrees is today'…