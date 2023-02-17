It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Winona, MN
