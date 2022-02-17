Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. -3 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.