It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. 6 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
For the drive home in Winona: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low -7F. Winds NNW …
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low -14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. -17 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -8.76. We'll see a low temperatur…