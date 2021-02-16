 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Finding unique ways to break the ice, literally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News