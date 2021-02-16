It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN
