Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

