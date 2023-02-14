The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.