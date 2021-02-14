It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. -17 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
For the drive home in Winona: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low -7F. Winds NNW …
Winona's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -5.7. -5 degrees is …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bund…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -4.38. -8 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -17.01. -7 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -8.76. We'll see a low temperatur…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -3.2. -10 degrees …