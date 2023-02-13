Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.