Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.