Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. We'll see a low temperature of -14 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.