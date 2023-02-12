Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.