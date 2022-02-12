Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.