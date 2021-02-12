It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -17.01. -7 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Winona, MN
