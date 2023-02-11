Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.