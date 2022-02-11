 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -1 degree. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

