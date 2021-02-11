 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -8.76. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

