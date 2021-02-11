It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -8.76. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -17.03. A -12-degree low is…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Low around -5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bund…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -5.7. -5 degrees is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -4.38. -8 degrees is today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 1…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -9.86. 2 degrees is …
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -10.64. Today's for…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…