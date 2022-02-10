It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. E…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?