Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Winona, MN
