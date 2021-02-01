 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.67. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News