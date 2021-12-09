Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN
