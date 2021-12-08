Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.