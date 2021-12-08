It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 2…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. T…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temper…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Exp…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.