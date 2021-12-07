It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Winona, MN
