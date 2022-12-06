It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. …
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Today's condition…