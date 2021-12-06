It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Winona, MN
