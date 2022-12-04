 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

