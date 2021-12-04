 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

