Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. We will se…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 …
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumula…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly clo…
Winona's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in …
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It…