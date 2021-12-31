Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.