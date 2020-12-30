It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.83. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.14. A 8-degree lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -8.42. 2 degrees is today'…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.2. We'll see a lo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.03. We'll see a…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 11.75. 15 degrees …
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…