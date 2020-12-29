It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.03. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.14. A 8-degree lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -8.42. 2 degrees is today'…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.2. We'll see a lo…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 11.75. 15 degrees …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.2.…