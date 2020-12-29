 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.03. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

