It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN
