Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST.